WHO: Governments should set limits on alcohol consumption during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The World Health Organization (WHO) wants governments to enforce measures that limit the consumption of alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At times of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol consumption can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and violence,” the WHO wrote on their website.

“Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and noncommunicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19. In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WHO wrote on their website.

Here’s what the WHO wants you to know about alcohol use.