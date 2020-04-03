Why wearing masks could be safer, according to health officials

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re all now recommended by the CDC to cover our faces with non-medical masks any time we’re out of the house, according to the White House.

Local health officials say wearing masks could slow the community spread of COVID-19, especially from those without symptoms that can still expose others to the virus. They add you should still social distance and stay home, regardless if you’re wearing a mask or not.

“Unfortunately, this is so new, and we don’t have a lot of evidence. there’s still a lot of questions. The worst thing we want to do is put people at risk. So, we won’t recommend anything that will put people at risk. “ David Hess, President and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

It’s been recently suggested we use T-shirts, scarves, bandanas, and other makeshift coverings like that for covering our noses and mouths.

According to WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, health officials aren’t expecting to run out of masks if more people from the public wear them now.

