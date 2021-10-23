Will COVID spike over the holidays?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weekly reports from the Ohio County Health Department have shown a recent slowdown in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble, the county appears to be on the downside of the Delta variant surge.

He says that while the numbers have been encouraging, there is concern with the upcoming holiday season.

With more indoor activities combined with traditional holiday gatherings, he says there is a potential for a spike in cases.

Gamble says the best way to prevent an upturn in cases is for all eligible residents who have not received a vaccine to get one soon.

Although our number are looking good, it could be temporary. Given what happens historically when we gather in groups whether it’s family events or religious events or so on. So we really encourage you, now is the time to start the vaccination process. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble reminds everyone that vaccines are available Monday through Friday at the Highlands from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.