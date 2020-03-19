WLU issues update on COVID-19 response

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University issued an update on Wednesday regarding the campus and students.

Following Gov. Justice’s Executive order to close all dine-in restaurants, WLU is now offering take-out only dining options and hours are subject to change.

Staff Council meetings have all been canceled until further notice.

All campus building will close to the public, starting Monday, March 23. Students and employees will still have access via card or key entry.

The Elbin Library and mailroom are still open to students, faculty and staff during the weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information on WLU’s response to the global COVID-19 crisis, please visit their website.

