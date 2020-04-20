Wolf sets May 8 as target launch date for gradual reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is setting May 8 as the target launch date for a gradual easing of some restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.
Wolf said Monday that Pennsylvania had made sufficient progress against COVID-19 to warrant a gradual reopening of the economy.
He says all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians will have to stay home at least through May 8.
But he says his stay-at-home order might then be lifted in areas of the state where the virus does not pose as great of a threat.
The governor also announced that Pennsylvania will ease some restrictions on building construction and vehicle sales.
As he spoke, protesters defied a ban on mass gatherings to stage an anti-shutdown rally at the Capitol.
- Catholic Charities is still here to help
- Nine inmates test positive for virus at Belmont Correctional Institution; 13 total
- Wheeling Health Right staff treated to Ideal Provisions food truck
- Wheeling Hospital CEO responds to governor’s order to start preparations for reopening
- Michelle Obama launches online reading series for kids