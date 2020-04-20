Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Wolf sets May 8 as target launch date for gradual reopening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is setting May 8 as the target launch date for a gradual easing of some restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.

Wolf said Monday that Pennsylvania had made sufficient progress against COVID-19 to warrant a gradual reopening of the economy.

He says all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians will have to stay home at least through May 8.

But he says his stay-at-home order might then be lifted in areas of the state where the virus does not pose as great of a threat.

The governor also announced that Pennsylvania will ease some restrictions on building construction and vehicle sales.

As he spoke, protesters defied a ban on mass gatherings to stage an anti-shutdown rally at the Capitol. 

