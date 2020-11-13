WV concert band festivals, spring band festivals canceled

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says spring band festivals will be canceled for 2021.
Justice says the decision comes from the recommendation of the band masters who oversee all public school bands in West Virginia.
The governor says concert band festivals for the remainder of 2020 will also be canceled.
“The bandmasters made this recommendation to the state Board of Education and to me, and we both agree it’s the right thing to do,” Justice said.
