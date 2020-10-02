WV county alert map: Marshall County moves to “green”; Brooke County to “yellow” alert

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The daily WV County Alert Map shows some changes in the Northern Panhandle.

Marshall County which has been in “yellow” alert for the past couple of days has moved back into “green” alert.

The other change in the Northern Panhandle shows Brooke County moving from “green” advisory into “yellow.”

The other Northern Panhandle counties, Hancock and Ohio, remain “green” advisory.

There are currently no counties in WV in “red” advisory.

Four counties show in “orange” advisory: Boone, Upshur, Taylor, Harrison.