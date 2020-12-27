WV county alert system map shows all Northern Panhandle counties remaining “red” for Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia DHHR county alert system map for Sunday shows all Northern Panhandle counties remaining under a red advisory for coronavirus as they have the past several days.

Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties are all under the red advisory.

Calhoun County is the only county in the state classified as green.

New coronavirus cases dropped for Sunday to 533. There was one death, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County.

