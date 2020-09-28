WV Dept. of Education releases COVID-19 outbreak list

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education has released a list of COVID-19 outbreaks in West Virginia public schools.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, a confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.

Officials say the current list of outbreaks is based on information provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Details will be updated as soon as they are made available.

As of Monday Sept. 28, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools include: