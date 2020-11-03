WV DHHR confirms 358 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 358 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR announced 423 new cases on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, there have been a total of 798,261 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,593 total cases and 469 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old man from Wood County, an 89-year old man from Wood County, a 62-year old man from Harrison County, an 81-year old man from Barbour County, a 63-year old woman from Wetzel County, a 91-year old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year old man from Jefferson County, an 80-year old woman from Jefferson County, a 76-year old woman from Jefferson County, and a 79-year old man from Jefferson County.

“Each death reported is a somber reminder that COVID-19 is still among us,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to their loved ones and ask all West Virginians to follow the guidelines to protect each other.”

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 5,507 active cases and 19,617 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

Barbour (191), Berkeley (1,733), Boone (420), Braxton (77), Brooke (257), Cabell (1,572), Calhoun (37), Clay (65), Doddridge (73), Fayette (804), Gilmer (64), Grant (201), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (149), Hancock (249), Hardy (110), Harrison (691), Jackson (426), Jefferson (659), Kanawha (3,915), Lewis (121), Lincoln (274), Logan (807), Marion (433), Marshall (467), Mason (186), McDowell (139), Mercer (824), Mineral (263), Mingo (688), Monongalia (2,409), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (192), Ohio (654), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (74), Preston (236), Putnam (1,014), Raleigh (889), Randolph (436), Ritchie (61), Roane (116), Summers (152), Taylor (175), Tucker (67), Tyler (59), Upshur (284), Wayne (636), Webster (38), Wetzel (237), Wirt (59), Wood (775), Wyoming (369).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

*Please note time and location changes for Upshur and Wetzel counties below.

Berkeley County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Berkeley Health Department, 122 Waverly Ct., Martinsburg, WV AND 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV AND 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, Berkeley Medical Center, 2500 Hospital Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV

Doddridge County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Hampshire County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary, School, 99 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV

Jackson County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV AND 7:00AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV AND 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV AND 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV AND 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV AND 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 65 Bulger Road, Alkol, WV

Logan County, November 3, 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority Main Office, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV

Marshall County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 216 US Route 250, Moundsville, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

Mineral County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) AND 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 100 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County, November 3, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market Street, Peterstown, WV AND 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV

Morgan County, November 3, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Mountaineer Community Health Center, 783 Winchester Street, Paw Paw, WV (By appointment; call 304-947-5500) AND 12:00 – 8:00 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 12:00 – 8:00 PM, 187 South Green Street, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County, November 3, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County, November 3, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV AND 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Smithville Fire Department, Route 47, Smithville, WV AND 12:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

Roane County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Tyler County, November 3, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV AND 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV AND 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Upshur County, November 3, 11:00 AM -1:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warren District Community Center, 70 Hackers Creek Road, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, November 3, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV AND 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV AND 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine St., Kenova, WV

Wetzel County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV AND 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV AND, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

Wood County, November 3, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Ohio Valley University South Campus, Snyder Activity Center Parking Lot, College Parkway, Vienna, WV AND 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV AND 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County, November 3, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV AND 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

For more testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.