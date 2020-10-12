WV DHHR: COVID-19 outbreak at Peterson Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia DHHR is reporting an active COVID-19 outbreak at Peterson Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hospital.

Currently, there are 13 positive COVID-19 cases: 7 residents and 6 staff.

Cumulatively, there 8 positive cases among residents and 11 positive cases among staff.

There have been no deaths.

According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, the data “reflects the total number of cases (current) reported from a facility associated with the outbreak and any historic cases (cumulative.)”

The WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard explains that “One laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case detected with 14 days of each other in a nursing home is defined as an outbreak. Outbreaks will remain active until one incubation period (14 days) has passed without the identification of additional cases of COVID-19.”

Peterson Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hospital is operated by Guardian Elder Care, a private healthcare organization with more than 4500 skilled nursing, personal care and independent living units throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Guardian Elder Care is based in Brockway, Pennsylvania.

