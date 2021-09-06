WV DHHR COVID update: six deaths in the Northern Panhandle

COVID-19 Daily Update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 6, 2021, there have been 3,491,052 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 199,300 total cases and 3,148 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Lewis County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, an 80-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, a 102-year old female from Doddridge County, a 46-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from Pendleton County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We have lost too many loved ones to COVID-19 and send our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Choosing to be vaccinated can protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,070), Berkeley (14,892), Boone (2,586), Braxton (1,348), Brooke (2,499), Cabell (11,045), Calhoun (611), Clay (803), Doddridge (796), Fayette (4,418), Gilmer (1,041), Grant (1,544), Greenbrier (3,667), Hampshire (2,267), Hancock (3,143), Hardy (1,842), Harrison (7,448), Jackson (2,716), Jefferson (5,452), Kanawha (18,793), Lewis (1,898), Lincoln (1,953), Logan (3,972), Marion (5,586), Marshall (4,205), Mason (2,642), McDowell (2,033), Mercer (6,389), Mineral (3,419), Mingo (3,376), Monongalia (10,536), Monroe (1,642), Morgan (1,501), Nicholas (2,467), Ohio (5,003), Pendleton (888), Pleasants (1,113), Pocahontas (843), Preston (3,401), Putnam (6,476), Raleigh (8,629), Randolph (3,818), Ritchie (937), Roane (904), Summers (1,039), Taylor (1,611), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,002), Upshur (2,839), Wayne (3,990), Webster (778), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (570), Wood (9,647), Wyoming (2,623).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Jefferson, Logan, Morgan, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, and Taylor counties.

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Preston County

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Rowlesburg Ox Roast, Rowlesburg Park, Rowlesburg, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at operations trailer), Grafton, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.