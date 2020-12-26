WV DHHR map: all Northern Panhandle counties remain “red”; no Saturday education map today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia DHHR coronavirus map shows all six Northern Panhandle counties remaining under a red advisory for Saturday.

Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties remain red.

The only green county in the state is Calhoun County.

In his Christmas Day press conference, Governor Justice announced that there will not be an education map issued today.

