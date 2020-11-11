WV DHHR releases holiday guidelines

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have released their guidance for holiday travel and celebrations.

The guidelines recommends that you only stay around immediate family members.

Regarding food, if serving any food, consider having one person serve all the food and one person serve sharable items (e.g., salad dressings, utensils), so that multiple people are not handling food and serving utensils

Also, the guidelines encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and for members of their own household only instead of potluck-style eating.

They suggest a virtual celebration or to celebrate the holidays with our own household members to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.

If you’re planning on hosting or attending a holiday event, you should limit the number of people at the gathering. You can also ask guests to bring supplies like extra masks, hand sanitizers or tissues.

The full guidelines can be viewed below