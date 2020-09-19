WV DHHR releases updated color-coded map; Ohio County now “yellow”

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources released its updated color-coded map today (9-19-2020). The West Virginia Department of Education is scheduled to release its updated map at 5 p.m. this evening.

In the Northern Panhandle, Ohio County has moved from gold to yellow.

Brooke, Wetzel and Tyler counties are coded green while Hancock, Ohio and Marshall counties are coded yellow.

The only county remaining under a red advisory is Mingo County.