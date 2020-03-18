WV. Gov. asks for health clubs and gyms to close

Charleston, W.VA (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, said during a press briefing that gyms and health clubs close.

This was to expand what he said in his conference Monday night after he announced the first positive case in WV where the Governor requested that bars, casinos, and restaurants close.

“All West Virginians now have got to really join me,” Justice said. “I’m asking businesses to do what they can in every way to help. Home is the key to everything here. ”

Gov. Jim Justice requested that everyone that doesn’t work a necessary job to work from home.

The Governor brought up the rumor of Marshall Law in WV and asked for those rumors to stop.

The governor says that he still does not want anyone to panic, but to be aware that West Virginia is a high-risk state and encourages everyone to take the precautions necessary to protect those who are most vulnerable.

After Gov. Justice called President Donald Trump’s comments “nice” and that the President will not let the state of WV down.

Gov. Justice did not stay for the full press conference because he had a call into the President and wanted to let him know how high of risk the state is to catch the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.