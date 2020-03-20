WV Gov. Jim Justice closes all lodges in state parks

Charleston, WV (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stated that in daily Coronavorus briefing that all lodges in state parks in WV will close.

Those state parks are

Audra State Park.

Babcock State Park.

Beartown State Park.

Berkeley Springs State Park.

Blackwater Falls State Park.

Bluestone State Park.

Cacapon State Park.

Canaan Valley State Park.

Carnifex Ferry

Battlefield State Park.

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

Cathedral State Park.

Cedar Creek State Park.

Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park.

Grandview State Park. (Beaver, WV)

Hawks Nest State Park.

Holly River State Park.

Little Beaver State Park.

Lost River State Park.

Mont Chateau State Park.

North Bend State Park.

Pinnacle Rock State Park.

Pipestem State Park.

Pricketts Fort State Park.

Sandstone Falls State Park.

Tomlinson Run State Park.

Twin Falls State Park.

Tygart Lake State Park.

Valley Falls State Park. Watoga State Park.

Watters Smith Memorial State Park

This does not mean parks and cabins will close.

He also stated that the state will be closing the Hatfield- McCoy Trails because 86 % of out of state visitors use these trails.