WV Gov. Jim Justice closes all lodges in state parks

Charleston, WV (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stated that in daily Coronavorus briefing that all lodges in state parks in WV will close.
Those state parks are
- Audra State Park.
- Babcock State Park.
- Beartown State Park.
- Berkeley Springs State Park.
- Blackwater Falls State Park.
- Bluestone State Park.
- Cacapon State Park.
- Canaan Valley State Park.
- Carnifex Ferry
- Battlefield State Park.
- Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.
- Cathedral State Park.
- Cedar Creek State Park.
- Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park.
- Grandview State Park. (Beaver, WV)
- Hawks Nest State Park.
- Holly River State Park.
- Little Beaver State Park.
- Lost River State Park.
- Mont Chateau State Park.
- North Bend State Park.
- Pinnacle Rock State Park.
- Pipestem State Park.
- Pricketts Fort State Park.
- Sandstone Falls State Park.
- Tomlinson Run State Park.
- Twin Falls State Park.
- Tygart Lake State Park.
- Valley Falls State Park. Watoga State Park.
- Watters Smith Memorial State Park
This does not mean parks and cabins will close.
He also stated that the state will be closing the Hatfield- McCoy Trails because 86 % of out of state visitors use these trails.
