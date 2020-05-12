WV Gov. Justice bristles at COVID-19 response critics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The governor says his staff is in talks with shopping mall operators across the state, trying to develop guidelines and how they might re-open, while keeping customers and workers safely distanced. He also wants non-contact youth sports such as basebell and softball, opening up by June 8th, although that date may get pushed back. But the governor bristled at critics who say he has yet to spend any of the 1-point-25-billion dollars in federal aid.

“I’ve said over and over and over. Stop the politics! Stop the politics. We absolutely, we can’t send $600 million dollars over here, and $600 million dollars over here. Unless you just want to do it and be bankrupt tomorrow in every way. Just stop the politics,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor says he is waiting for cities and counties to submit expense reports to his office for reimbursement with the federal dollars. Meanwhile in a shocking development, someone posing as a health insurance worker is calling foster families in West Virginia asking for the social security numbers of foster children.

“Neither DHHR or Aetna will ever contact you by phone and ask for a child’s social security number, via and unsolicited phone call,” said Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health-Human Resources.

The biggest step so far in reopening West Virginia’s economy will come a week from Thursday when limited indoor dining, and outdoor campgrounds and facilities open back up.

“As for when the five casinos operating in West Virginia may reopen, including one owned by the Justice family. The governor says that announcement will become between the end of May and mid-June,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Latest Posts: