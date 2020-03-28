WV Gov. Justice shares COVID-19 response plans with OH and PA governors during Saturday call

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Saturday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the state’s COVID-19 “Czar” Dr. Clay Marsh joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, along with their state health experts, on a call to discuss coronavirus response plans and to reinforce lines of communication between the states, according to a news release from Justice’s office.

“Today’s call was very productive and I am glad Dr. Marsh and I could share with the governors what West Virginia is doing that is working right now to help contain the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Justice said. “We agreed to work together and to share knowledge and resources and I truly appreciate Governor DeWine and Governor Wolf for offering their support back to West Virginia. We are all facing an unprecedented challenge and the only way to win this fight against COVID-19 is to work together as a team, as Americans, to share knowledge freely, and that’s exactly what we did and are going to continue to do,” Justice said.

“This is another resource of shared knowledge and information in our toolbox as we continue to work with President Trump and his administration to ensure that we keep West Virginians as safe as possible during this pandemic,” Gov. Justice added.

Dr. Clay Marsh Courtesy of WVU Medicine

“West Virginia has some of the best medical experts and research facilities in the country,” Dr. Marsh said. “By leveraging all our in-state resources, Gov. Justice and I believe we can make a significant impact on the response to this disease and be able to share vital research and information with our surrounding states. On the call today, both governors were extremely interested in the proactive steps West Virginia has taken thus far considering we are the highest risk state due to the age of our population. As Gov. Justice has said, we want West Virginia to continue being a leader in responding to this pandemic,” Marsh stated.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit the state’s coronavirus website.

