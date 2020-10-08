WV Governor Justice and President Trump at odds on COVID-19 stimulus

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is urging the White House and Congress to keep negotiating for another COVID-19 federal aid package and to get it done before Election Day.

The governor says he’s concerned more small businesses, including restaurants, might fold if they don’t get more financial help for the business owners and employees. The governor implored his close friend, President Trump.

“Our president tweeted out the other day. He said he’s going to postpone this until after the election. I don’t want him to do that. And I do not think that’s the thing to do… And so from the standpoint of postponing it, terrible. I just think that’s not good,” said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The White House says the president may change his plan. Meanwhile, the state is going to continue on its Coronavirus testing blitz, now processing approximately 6,000 people per day. The goal is to isolate the so-called super-spreaders.

“To identify those few people, that 5% to 9% of people who become infected. And in that two-and-a-half days or so before the infection, up to the day of infection, they can be highly contagious,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

In fact, health officials say those few people cause 80% of other infections.

“The governor says catching the spreaders early is key and is why Kanawha County, the states most populous, has dropped from red to orange, to gold…and is now yellow on the state’s color-coded warning map,” said Mark Curtis, 7News Chief Political Reporter.