WV Halloween guidelines to be announced by Oct 1

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, was asked on how counties should handle Halloween this year.
Gov. Justice says we are lucky to be a month away from Halloween but he will release guidelines before October 1.
Gov. Justice says he believes communities, cities and counties should weigh in.
The cities of Wheeling and McMechen have already released dates and times for their trick or treating with guidelines.
