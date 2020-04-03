WV native serving on U.S. Navy hospital ship in New York City

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead as the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, docks at Pier 90, Monday, March 30, 2020, in New York. The ship will be used to treat New Yorkers who don’t have coronavirus as land-based hospitals fill up with and treat those who do. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – If you’ve watched any national news recently, you’ve seen images of the U.S. Navy hospital ship moored in New York City. That ship, the USNS Comfort, has a connection to West Virginia.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Isaac Boles, who is from Washington, WV, works in the intensive care unit aboard the ship, according to military officials. Washington is a small community in Wood County, outside of Parkersburg.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Isaac Boles

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman

The USNS Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, officials said. This will allow shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases, they said.

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA), the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people, officials said.