WV native serving on U.S. Navy hospital ship in New York City

NEW YORK – If you’ve watched any national news recently, you’ve seen images of the U.S. Navy hospital ship moored in New York City. That ship, the USNS Comfort, has a connection to West Virginia.
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Isaac Boles, who is from Washington, WV, works in the intensive care unit aboard the ship, according to military officials. Washington is a small community in Wood County, outside of Parkersburg.
The USNS Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, officials said. This will allow shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases, they said.
The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA), the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people, officials said.