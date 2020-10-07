WV Nurses Association reports first WV nurse has died from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Nurses Association has reported the first COVID-19 WV nurse death in the Mountain State.

We know that hearing about the death of a fellow nursing colleague can be truly inconceivable, especially during a world-wide pandemic and we at WVNA join you in mourning the loss of Jeannette Williams-Parker.  

West Virginia Nurses Association

Jeannette Williams-Parker was a registered nurse for 26 years, three years at CAMC in Charleston and 23 years at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a Nurse Preceptor.

WVNA plans to recognize Jeannette at their nursing policy summit on March 25, 2021 as well as at our nursing conference in October of 2021.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter