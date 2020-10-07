WV Nurses Association reports first WV nurse has died from COVID-19

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Nurses Association has reported the first COVID-19 WV nurse death in the Mountain State.

We know that hearing about the death of a fellow nursing colleague can be truly inconceivable, especially during a world-wide pandemic and we at WVNA join you in mourning the loss of Jeannette Williams-Parker. West Virginia Nurses Association

Jeannette Williams-Parker was a registered nurse for 26 years, three years at CAMC in Charleston and 23 years at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a Nurse Preceptor.

WVNA plans to recognize Jeannette at their nursing policy summit on March 25, 2021 as well as at our nursing conference in October of 2021.