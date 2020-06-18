WV reaches 2,400 positive COVID-19 cases

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive rate is listed at 1.68%

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 142,849 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,400 total cases, 1,654 recoveries and 88 deaths.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (390/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (76/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (14/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (59/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (26/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (9/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (6/0).

