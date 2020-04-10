WV religious leaders stress faith during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Religious leaders across the region are reaching out to their communities during the Covid-19 crisis. This as Christians celebrate Easter week, and Jews celebrate Passover. The clergy know that people are frightened, and are urging their congregations to rely on each other and their faith.

“It’s a time for what we call the domestic church, the family, to really rise up and take ownership of their faith. Parents to pray with their children, to instruct them in the faith. All of these things can be done in the home,” said Bishop Mark Brennan, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

“Faith is even more important today. Faith offers us hope. Offers us a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always a bright future,” said Rabbi Victor Urecki, of B’Nai Jacob Synagogue.

Muslims will also be observing the holy month of Ramadan beginning April 23rd. Their leaders are urging people do things to help each other, even from a distance.

“Universal brotherhood I would say. Appreciating one’s neighbor, caring for one’s neighbor. So that’s the same whether you are a Muslim, whether you are a Christian, or whether you are a Jew, of any other religion. So it’s very important,” said Imam Nasir Abdussalam, of the Islamic Association of West Virginia.

The three religious leaders we spoke with, will all be our guests on this weekend’s edition of Inside West Virginia Politics.

