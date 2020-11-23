WV reports five additional deaths, 636 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State officials report five additional COVID-19 deaths and 636 new cases in West Virginia.

WV COVID-19 update Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old male from Wyoming County, and a 72-year-old male from Summers County.

West Virginia has lost 667 lives since the pandemic began.

Over the weekend, 23 people died from the virus, with four deaths reported Sunday and 19 deaths reported Saturday. Saturday marks the highest recorded COVID-19 deaths in a single day in West Virginia since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, the state has a total of 41,114 COVID-19 cases, with 35,778 confirmed cases and 5,336 probable cases. West Virginia also has 13,678 active cases and 463 people currently hospitalized, with 136 people in the intensive care unit and 60 people on ventilators.

At least 26,769 people have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia’s daily positivity percent has dropped in the last 24 hours from 5.26% to 4%. The cumulative rate is steady at 3.48%.

On today’s County Alert System map, Brooke, Marshall, Wirt, Berkeley, and Mineral Counties are in red, while Jefferson, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Preston, Barbour, Wetzel, Ohio, Hancock, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, and Boone counties are in orange.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (355), Berkeley (2,727), Boone (585), Braxton (99), Brooke (543), Cabell (2,575), Calhoun (57), Clay (104), Doddridge (109), Fayette (1056), Gilmer (186), Grant (291), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (277), Hancock (528), Hardy (203), Harrison (1,096), Jackson (666), Jefferson (1,181), Kanawha (5,235), Lewis (219), Lincoln (387), Logan (997), Marion (732), Marshall (1,047), Mason (349), McDowell (573), Mercer (1,227), Mineral (1,009), Mingo (926), Monongalia (3,058), Monroe (330), Morgan (234), Nicholas (303), Ohio (1,329), Pendleton (97), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (102), Preston (472), Putnam (1,675), Raleigh (1,415), Randolph (629), Ritchie (128), Roane (148), Summers (258), Taylor (266), Tucker (105), Tyler (126), Upshur (444), Wayne (915), Webster (52), Wetzel (374), Wirt (90), Wood (2,141), Wyoming (615).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County