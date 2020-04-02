WV state police say they will not have checkpoints along state borders

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia State Police says they continue to adhere to its mission and hold public safety as its top priority during coronavirus pandemic.

The WV State Police says they will continue to respond to and investigate complaints and take proper actions pertaining to violations of the Governor’s Executive Orders.

The West Virginia State Police says they also will not make traffic stops simply to ask drivers if their travel is essential nor will they have checkpoints along state borders to prevent travelers from entering the state.

The West Virginia State Police urges everyone, both in-state citizens and those who may be temporarily in our state, to adhere to Governor Justice’s Executive Stay-at-Home Order and self-isolate as recommended.

