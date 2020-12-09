WV to receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

(WTRF)- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the Mountain State is getting an increase in its allocation of the Moderna vaccines in the initial shipment.

Justice said last week, the state would receive 26,000 doses. Today, he announced that allocation has increased to 32,000 doses.

“Our screams and our cries and everything else are working as far as moving the number and bumping those up with more and more and more vaccines,” Justice said.

The state is set to receive around 16,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine later this week if it is approved for emergency use by the FDA, the governor said Monday. He says the FDA is set to have a meeting tomorrow where it is expected they will discuss emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. Justice says the FDA plans to make a decision within four days of the meeting.

“Within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, we’ll be vaccinating people.” WEST VIRGINAI GOV. JIM JUSTICE

According to Justice, health officials say the vaccine will protect against COVID-19 and will save lives. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will require two doses for complete protection, with 21 days between doses for Pfizer and 28 days between doses for Moderna. He says officials are learning the first dose will provide some level of protection while waiting to receive the second dose.

Justice says the best way to prevent spreading the virus until more West Virginians are vaccinated is to continue wearing masks and following COVID-19 guidelines.