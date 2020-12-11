WV stops free in-home coronavirus testing kits

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Nine days after announcing free in home coronavirus testing kits for all West Virginians, WV Secretary Bill Crouch said in todays coronavirus briefing that the state would no longer offer the in home Vault testing kit.

This becomes affective immediately.

Crouch gave several reasons for stopping the in home testing kits.

The timeline on getting the results back because of the face to face interview online and the samples mailed back and forth The cost was on the upper end of the scale

Crouch said the kits will still be used but in other areas besides at home.