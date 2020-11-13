WV Winter sports pushed back to January; fall sports to continue

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) On Friday, during his coronavirus briefing, Gov. Justice issued an executive order pushing winter sports back into January.

Winter sports, for public schools will begin on January 11.

“From the standpoint of sports,” he said “We’ve been fortunate to support our athletic teams and we have had a commitment to sports because it is so important to our student athletes.”

But, he continued “At this point all of our winter sports – basketball, wrestling, swimming and cheerleading – are moving to January 11th. We’ll finish our fall sports and we’ll begin our winter sports on January 11th.”

“I know girls basketball has already started,” he said “it’s over. It’s over right now. These are indoor sports and I don’t know how we could possibly all them to continue.”

Gov. Justice said fall sports will continue as is and will finish their season.

The governor also announced that all band festivals and all concert band festivals are cancelled for the rest of the year. “The band masters made that recommendation to the State Board of Education and to me and it’s the right thing to do.”