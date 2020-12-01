WVa hospitals to trim elective surgeries as virus cases soar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says hospitals will reduce elective surgeries to ensure there is enough space to accommodate coronavirus patients as cases continue to surge.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in West Virginia has jumped 29% in the past week.

That number has more than doubled in the past month.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus expert, says hospitals still have the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients.

However, there are not as many immediately available ICU beds as there normally are after a Thanksgiving holiday.

The number of active virus cases statewide has jumped 62% in the past two weeks.