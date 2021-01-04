WVa sets weekly virus case record; corrections officer dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has reported a weekly record in the number of positive coronavirus cases entering the new year.

According to health statistics, the state had at least 6,915 confirmed virus cases for the six-day period last week, excluding Sunday.

Officials have cautioned that figures could be skewed due to a lag in reporting cases over the Christmas holiday period.

Sunday’s cases won’t be reported until Monday.

There have been at least 1,376 virus-related deaths statewide.

Officials announced Sunday that an officer at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County died Saturday while under treatment for COVID-19. Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer was 58.