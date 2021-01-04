WVa sets weekly virus case record; corrections officer dies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has reported a weekly record in the number of positive coronavirus cases entering the new year.

According to health statistics, the state had at least 6,915 confirmed virus cases for the six-day period last week, excluding Sunday.

Officials have cautioned that figures could be skewed due to a lag in reporting cases over the Christmas holiday period.

Sunday’s cases won’t be reported until Monday.

There have been at least 1,376 virus-related deaths statewide.

Officials announced Sunday that an officer at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County died Saturday while under treatment for COVID-19. Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer was 58.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter