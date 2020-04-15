WVa trending in positive direction but governor remains cautious

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although state health officials are beginning to notice a positive trend in West Virginia, Gov. Justice is remaining cautious of lessening statewide restrictions just yet.

According to the governor, 36 patients and 30 employees at a nursing home in Wayne County have tested positive for the COVID-19 alone.

As of April 14, coronavirus-related deaths sit at 10 in the Mountain State while surrounding states are in triple digits.

We felt like the surge would happen in this April 8-10 level—it did. We don’t want another surge. We are trending in a great way and as that continues, a lot of great things will start to happen. The things that we want to happen. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Gov. Justice is optimistic businesses and schools will be able to reopen soon but he reassures that such a decision will not be made with the expert guidance.

Latest Posts: