WVDHHR confirms first death, 11 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the first death related to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The victim was identified as an 88-year-old female from Marion County.

Today is a sad day for every West Virginian as we lost one of our own to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gayle and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. This virus is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime and today it hit home for every West Virginian. West Virginians always look out for one another and now more than ever we must come together as a state to take care of everyone in need. Her family, friends, and loved ones will be in all of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

11 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, including one in Ohio County.

As of 7:15 p.m. Sunday, March 29, there have been 124 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State. 2,984 state residents have tested negative for the virus.

The following counties in West Virginia have positive cases:

Berkeley (10)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (2)

Hancock (3)

Harrison (7)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (5)

Kanawha (19)

Logan (1)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (30)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (7)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (3)

Raleigh (4)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

