WVEA calls for remote learning through the New Year

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Education Association is calling for Governor Justice to immediately call for remote learning for all school systems through the remainder of 2020.

We applaud the governor’s recognition that something must be done to curb the increase in coronavirus cases in the state and we agree with him on shifting to remote learning after Thanksgiving but we do not believe his actions go far enough WVEA President Dale Lee

Lee says the state is experiencing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and the school system is seeing massive closures and quarantines due to exposure and contract tracing.

The WVEA says something must be done to slow the spread and to protect the students and school employees.

Lee would go on to say that many higher education institutions have anticipated the fall spread of COVID and recognized the problems holiday travel and gatherings would bring. Those institutions have already announced shifts to online learning during the holiday system and Lee thinks its time for the public school systems to follow suit.