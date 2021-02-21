WV’s active COVID-19 cases drop below 9K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the first day since Nov. 12, 2020, West Virginia is reporting fewer than 9,000 active cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says of the 129,616 total COVID-19 reported since the start of the pandemic, 8,954 of them are currently active.

West Virginia has a daily positivity rate of 3.77% and a daily cumulative positivity of 5.51%.

118,401 people in the Mountain State have recovered from the virus.

WV DHHR officials also confirm seven additional deaths, including the deaths of a 69-year-old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, and a 77-year old male from Logan County.

Today’s County Alert System map includes nine orange counties, 12 gold counties, nine yellow counties, and 25 green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,169), Berkeley (9,570), Boone (1,546), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,993), Cabell (7,683), Calhoun (221), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,605), Gilmer (702), Grant (1,048), Greenbrier (2,374), Hampshire (1,498), Hancock (2,572), Hardy (1,259), Harrison (4,802), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,575), Kanawha (11,857), Lewis (1,016), Lincoln (1,207), Logan (2,653), Marion (3,611), Marshall (2,975), Mason (1,756), McDowell (1,337), Mercer (4,154), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,093), Monongalia (7,778), Monroe (931), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,160), Ohio (3,593), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (796), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,132), Raleigh (4,588), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (607), Roane (489), Summers (696), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,652), Wayne (2,578), Webster (292), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (344), Wood (6,944), Wyoming (1,717).