WVU dorm resident has coronavirus, others self-quarantine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An undisclosed number of residents at a West Virginia University dormitory complex have been ordered to self-quarantine after someone living there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The university says the Monongalia County health department notified WVU of the positive test Sunday.

The individual has been isolated, and residents of the Evansdale Residential Complex must quarantine until they are tested starting Monday and the results are known.

Employees of the complex also must be tested.

WVU has been closed since March 20 and has prohibited students from returning to campus from spring break.

The school has shifted almost all instruction online.