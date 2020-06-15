WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Morgantown, WV.a. (WTRF)- According to a WVU release, a West Virginia football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

The name of the athlete has not been revealed.

WVU football players who have tested negative for COVID-19 began voluntary workouts today.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News and WTRF.com for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter