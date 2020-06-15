WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

Morgantown, WV.a. (WTRF)- According to a WVU release, a West Virginia football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

The name of the athlete has not been revealed.

WVU football players who have tested negative for COVID-19 began voluntary workouts today.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News and WTRF.com for continuing coverage.