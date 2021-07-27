WVU imposes new COVID testing rules; unvaccinated will need to comply with random testing

Morgantown, W.Va. (WTRF) – We have some major COVID updates for WVU students and staff.

School officials tell 7NEWS that unvaccinated students will have to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test before they return to campus.



A printed copy of a negative test result must be delivered to a WVU healthcare professional within 48 hours of when the individual arrives on campus.

For vaccinated students and staff, they will have to verify their vaccination status with the school. There will be multiple locations on campus for testing and vaccinations.



Those that are unvaccinated will also find themselves under stricter surveillance.

“For anyone who is unvaccinated, in addition to return to campus testing, they will need to also comply with occasional random testing throughout the semester. Quarantine after any travel, and also be expected to wear a mask on campus.” Dr. Carmen Burrell, Medical Director of WVU Medicine Student Health Services and Urgent Care

Dr. Burrell says that the random testing will be done using surveillance to try and find potential outbreaks by monitoring what she calls “higher risk groups” that might be exposed to “high risk COVID cases” and will require more frequent testing.

Stay with 7NEWS as we learn more.