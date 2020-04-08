WVU Medicine/ Wheeling Hospital announce executive pay cuts, salary guarantees, hiring freeze & retirement match suspensions

Wheeling, W.Va. – Through an email to employees, President and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System Albert Wright and Wheeling Hospital CEO, Doug Harrison announced a plan to protect jobs in the health system, amid the coronavirus pandemic which is placing “a significant and unsustainable financial strain on our all hospitals,” Wright and Harrison said.

You can read the email Wright and Harrison sent to employees below:

Protecting Jobs and Our Mission – A Four-Point Plan

Our obligation through this global crisis is to care for COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization, while still caring for those non-COVID-19 patients who need our care on an emergent basis. As we’ve shared with you previously, our hospitals have significant capacity (available beds) to manage a surge, and new data suggests that we may be spared what everyone is seeing play out in many other parts of the country where many hospitals are overwhelmed. (More on this below.) Our capacity, however, has come at a price – literally. Our surgical, procedural, and clinical volumes are all down significantly, as they are at all hospitals and health systems across the country. Not surprisingly, this crisis has placed a significant and unsustainable financial strain on our all hospitals. While we’re certainly not alone in this regard, we think our approach to managing this financial strain will set us apart from other hospitals and health systems. To that end, we’ve developed a four-point plan, one that we think is balanced, even-handed, and works to protect our most important resource – you! Our core belief is that caring for people extends beyond our patients; it extends to our staff.

So here’s what we’re doing:

Salary Guarantee for Low-Census Staff: We do not want to lay off or furlough employees, but also understand that many department staffing levels are based on clinical volumes. Since our volumes have dropped, we understand that many people are not as busy as they were previously. We’ve developed a work-reassignment program, and are working to match people with new roles or shifts. If we’re unable to make a match and the only alternative is for you to go home, our commitment to you is to pay you at 75% of your current hourly rate and your current work status. We will also preserve your benefits. This will enable us to keep you on the WVU Medicine team while providing you guaranteed employment and benefits with an hourly rate that is close to what you normally make. We will reassess this in mid-May.

And here’s how we’ll pay for this:

CEO and Senior Executive Pay Cut: The salaries of the health system CEO and hospital CEOs, as well as select senior executives, will be reduced 10% for the next six months.

Hiring Freeze: We’re going to enact a hiring freeze for the next three months across the health system. This will be managed through the local hospitals. Your hospital CEO will have final sign-off on requests to backfill any critical positions.

Employer Match to 403(b) Retirement Account: We’re suspending the employer match to everyone’s 403(b) for the remainder of 2020. This will start this month with the current pay period and extend through the end of the year. (Employees are able to change their own contributions at any time should they elect to do so.)