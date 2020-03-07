WVU Medicine doctor discusses concerns over coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – With concerns over coronavirus in many parts of the world, including the United States, a doctor at WVU Medicine provided an update on the status of the virus and efforts to produce a vaccine.

Recent reports show the virus is now in eastern Pennsylvania. Dr. Kathryn Moffett is a pediatric infectious disease specialist. She said that there are no cases of coronavirus in West Virginia.

“We have tested a few people in Morgantown who have traveled, and no one has tested positive. So, we have no cases in West Virginia in the entire state,” said Moffett.

Moffett explained that this particular strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, is different from other coronaviruses in a key way.

“Now, we have other coronaviruses that circulate, that are not related, they’re different than COVID-19. They’re the ones that cause, cause colds, upper respiratory tract infections. But, they’re different because these, those coronaviruses usually don’t cause pneumonia. And, what’s different about COVID is that we know that for some, not very many, but for some people, it doesn’t just stay up here but can, can cause pneumonia,” said Moffett.

For anyone concerned about the possibility of having coronavirus, Moffett said it is important not to just show up unannounced to a hospital.

“The best thing to do is to not just show up in the E.R. or urgent care or doctor’s office and say, ‘Well, I traveled to a high risk area. I think I have COVID-19.’ Call first, so we’re prepared, and we can meet you at the door, and then we can protect you and us and then get the proper testing,” Moffett said.

Moffett stressed the importance of simple handwashing in preventing the spread of illnesses, including coronavirus.

“Handwashing is really important. Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Get in between your hands, and it’s the lubrication in the water that gets the virus off of your hands,” said Moffett. “Or use hand sanitizer. You need a, a good bit on there, and get your hands wet and then air dry. Doesn’t have to be for 20 seconds, but you need to make sure the surfaces were wet. A little bit is not enough.”

Moffett said a possible vaccine for coronavirus is likely 12 to 18 months away.

WVU Medicine has posted a page with information related to coronavirus, including tips to avoid contracting the illness.

