WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital opens COVID-19 testing center

GLEN DALE, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital opened its COVID-19 symptomatic testing center on Thursday. The center, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, will be able to handle patients from the local area.

There are two ways a patient may be tested.

If the patient sees a primary care provider in the WVU Medicine System, the patient should contact their primary care provider for screening and an order for the COVID-19 test.

If the patient does not have a WVU Medicine System provider, he or she may call the hospital’s COVID-19 navigator line at 304-843-3331.

When a patient calls the navigator line, screening questions will be asked to determine if the patient meets testing criteria. If criteria are met, the patient will be given instructions on when and how to proceed to the testing center.

Testing criteria include close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 or fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom of acute respiratory illness.

Patients will not be accepted at the testing center without a prior order from their physician or screening via the navigator line.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Health Department, and Glen Dale Police Department will also provide assistance.