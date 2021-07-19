WVU Medicine to begin relaxing visitation restrictions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has begun relaxing the visitation restrictions that were put into place at its hospitals and clinics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy, effective Monday, July 19, is in place to ensure the health and safety of patients, visitors, vendors, students, volunteers, and healthcare providers by employing strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on WVU Medicine properties.

Each location will have a site-specific process for entrance screening and visitation approval. All patients, visitors, vendors, students, volunteers, and healthcare providers must be screened for symptoms or other risk factors of COVID-19 prior to entering any facility.

The new guidelines are as follows: