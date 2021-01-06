WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital employees receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s already been 21 days since employees of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital got their first COVID-19 shots.

It was the Pfizer vaccine, so it’s time for their second dose.

Vaccinations are being given Wednesday and Thursday.

Employees made appointments and they’re coming in for their shot.

It’s been going very well. As far as side effects, CDC does have a site you can go on and they check with you each day. We have also been checking with our individuals. We have had very very limited side effects from the vaccine. Pattie Ann Kimpel, RN, Infection Prevention Coordinator

Pattie Kimpel says about 58 employees are getting their second shot.

Another 60 are getting their first.

Hospital officials say it’s entirely voluntary.