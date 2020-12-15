WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital rolls out their vaccine for employees

GLEN DALE, W. Va. (WTRF)

Hospital officials received the vaccine Monday from Ruby Memorial Hospital, packed in dry ice.

Employees self-scheduled their own vaccination times.

They say some of the first through the door at 7 a.m. were emergency room doctors and nurses.

They were careful to monitor them all for any side effects.

“Once they receive the vaccination, the CDC recommends they be monitored for 15 minutes to make sure there are no reactions like there were in the UK,” said Karen Famoso, pharmacy director. “If the person is immune compromised in any way, they can still get the vaccination but they will need to be monitored for 30 minutes.”

“I realize it came out quickly,” noted hospital CEO Dr. David Hess. “It was the quickest one to ever come out. But at the same time, we do have a large enough sample size and we know enough of the risks to feel very, very comfortable in everybody getting this—certainly your family but also your work family too.”

WVU Reynolds received ten vials, which is 50 doses.

They must be used within five days or they are no longer useful.

They will continue to get more vaccine in the coming weeks.

They believe that all employees who choose to get the vaccine will have completed both doses within nine weeks.