You May Get Money From Government During Pandemic

You may get financial help from the government as the economy continues to face new lows.

It’s $1 trillion that could be coming.

Since we’ve been facing Coronavirus fears, a lot of people haven’t been at work either from being sick or layoffs. Some people have also been doing what they can to avoid catching the virus, including staying home and not going out, but that also means they’re not spending as much money in our economy.

If the government does step in and if you’ve been laid off, you may get a check from the government to help you out. This hasn’t been decided at this point, but the government has already cut federal interest rates.

Financial experts, like Peter Holloway, says we don’t have to wait for the government to step in before we all can do something about it.

“My advice to people is go out there. I know it’s difficult with the social distancing, but try and spend some money. Talk to your advisors and formulate a solid plan, and then stick to it.” Peter Holloway, Senior Vice President of Hazlet Burt Watson

Holloway adds doing even the little things could make a difference, such as buying gift cards for going out later.

The future of our economy once this pandemic passes is still unclear, but Holloway says the stock market will probably hit rock bottom before it goes back up like it has done in the past.