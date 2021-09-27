Your turn to get the booster shot? Who qualifies and how to get vaccinated in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Is it time to get your COVID-19 booster shot?

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department’s clinic is now back open at The Highlands.

If you still need to catch up on your first two doses, health officials say they are offering all COVID-19 shots at that location, including the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

There are less options if you need your booster shot. Only the Pfizer booster is offered at this location at this time.

Health officials say you have to be at least 18 to qualify and have either chronic or underlying health conditions or work in a high risk COVID exposure setting.

The sooner more people get their shots, health officials say, the better.

If we get more people vaccinated, it’s gonna help with reducing the case load. As we reduce the cases in the community, you reduce the possibility of someone being exposed who either is vaccinated or not. So, it’s pretty serious. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

The clinic is open at the old Michael’s craft store from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weekdays only.

Remember, the time to get your booster shot is six months after your second dose.

When you come to the clinic, make sure to bring your vaccination card.