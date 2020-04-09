Ziegenfelder and TJ’s giving back during COVID-19

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Ziegenfelder Budget Saver Twin Pops and TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant, teamed up this week to provide a meal and Twin Pop sweet treats to the Wheeling police and fire departments.
Ziegenfelders did say they are planning to feed first responders each week. and it will vary day-day.
For those that are essential in the health care field, Ziegenfelders is getting pops ready for WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital and they have reached out to Wheeling Hospital.
Ziegenfelders also wanted to thank the front-line responders who take care of the community during these unprecedented times.
