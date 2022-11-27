WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – By now we’ve probably all gathered with family and friends this weekend. For there was a worry about the spread of the flu or other viruses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since the holidays aren’t over, health officials are still recommending flu shots as a way to be protected for the next celebration.

It’s not too late to get the flu shot. It’s not too late to get pneumonia and it’s not too late to get COVID. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department explained there’s already an increase in flu cases that we don’t usually see until late December. Since that vaccine takes two weeks to take effect, people need to plan accordingly.

Some of it can be because we’re a little more together. We’re not masked. The virus is finding new hosts very quickly. So, whatever spike we get into we still have to come down from that and that may take us into the middle parts of December. Howard Gamble, Health Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble said it’s not too late for those flu shots.

While they aren’t being offered at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, they are available at local pharmacies and doctors offices.

Gamble also advised people to be up to date on their COVID-19 boosters.