WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

According to a new report, vaping is on the rise among one particular population group—young adult women.

The report, from America’s Health Rankings, says women in West Virginia between the ages of 18 and 44 have seen a 77% rise in vaping.

The director of lung cancer screening at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital says vaping is not any healthier than using tobacco.

Dr. Robert Herron, a thoracic surgeon, says vaping is known to cause lung cancer, gastro-intestinal cancers as well as COPD and emphysema.

“No smoking is good smoking,” said Dr. Herron. “There are some contradictory reports that suggest that e-cigarettes or vaping may actually be safer if you’re trying to quit cigarettes. However we take the firm stance that no smoking is good smoking. You don’t want your lung exposed to any foreign chemicals, whether from tobacco, cigarette or a vaping device.”

Dr. Herron says if you already smoke or vape, the best choice is to quit.

And if you don’t smoke or vape, don’t start.

The report also shows that in West Virginia, there’s a high prevalence of “frequent mental distress” among young women, as well as a high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences.